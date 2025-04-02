Supreme Court Challenges Extended Compliance Timeline for Thermal Power Plants

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pushed the Centre's environment and forest ministry for a quicker compliance timeline for thermal power plants regarding statutory emission norms.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan expressed concern over the lack of compliance, with only three out of eleven coal-based power plants meeting pollution norms.

With the current compliance deadline stretching to 2029, the court demands a ministry response, particularly for power plants near NCR, ahead of an April 29 hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)