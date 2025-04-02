Left Menu

Supreme Court Challenges Extended Compliance Timeline for Thermal Power Plants

The Supreme Court has urged the Centre's environment ministry to review the extended compliance timeline for thermal power plants to meet emission norms. With most plants failing to comply, the court stresses the need for a prompt response from the ministry to address pollution norms by December 31, 2029.

Supreme Court Challenges Extended Compliance Timeline for Thermal Power Plants
The Supreme Court on Wednesday pushed the Centre's environment and forest ministry for a quicker compliance timeline for thermal power plants regarding statutory emission norms.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan expressed concern over the lack of compliance, with only three out of eleven coal-based power plants meeting pollution norms.

With the current compliance deadline stretching to 2029, the court demands a ministry response, particularly for power plants near NCR, ahead of an April 29 hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

