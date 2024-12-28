Left Menu

India's CAD Outlook: Mixed Factors Shape Economic Projections

India's Current Account Deficit (CAD) is predicted to surpass 2% of GDP in Q3 FY25, largely fueled by a spike in gold imports, as reported by Bank of Baroda. Despite this rise, strong services exports and remittances are expected to mitigate the impact, keeping CAD between 1.2%-1.5% of GDP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 10:09 IST
India's CAD Outlook: Mixed Factors Shape Economic Projections
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's Current Account Deficit (CAD) is projected to exceed 2% of GDP in the third quarter of FY25, primarily driven by a surge in gold imports, according to Bank of Baroda's latest report. Resilient services exports and a steady inflow of remittances are anticipated to cushion the blow, maintaining CAD within a manageable range of 1.2%-1.5% of GDP.

In Q2 FY25, India's CAD slightly narrowed to 1.2% from 1.3% in the previous year. The widening trade deficit, escalating to USD 75.3 billion from USD 64.5 billion year-on-year, largely accounted for this development, chiefly due to rising non-oil imports and a USD 5 billion increase in gold imports. In contrast, the services sector witnessed growth, with the net services balance reaching USD 44.5 billion, driven by robust software and business services exports. Private remittances, which increased to USD 29.3 billion, further aided in controlling the CAD.

On the capital account, India recorded a notable surplus of USD 11.9 billion, up from USD 10.3 billion year-on-year. A significant surge in Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) inflows, jumping to USD 19.9 billion from USD 4.9 billion, played a crucial role, along with positive contributions from Non-resident Indian deposits and External Commercial Borrowings.

Despite this favorable economic position, sluggish FPI inflows in recent months and a strong US dollar could pressure the Indian rupee, with the Bank predicting it to trade between 84-85.5/USD shortly. November 2024's trade deficit spike, primarily due to gold imports, is viewed as a singular event, though potential protectionist trade policies by the incoming US administration pose risks.

Nevertheless, resilient services exports and solid remittance inflows should keep CAD levels manageable for FY25. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI assistants expose vulnerabilities in academic assessments and learning objectives

Generative AI and the future of creative problem-solving: A paradigm shift

Fully open-source AI breakthrough could transform biomedical research

AI’s cognitive challenges: Why older chatbots struggle like aging humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024