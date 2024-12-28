Northeast Frontier Railway Restores Pre-COVID Train Numbers

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) announced plans to restore train numbers to their pre-COVID status starting from January next year, unveiled in an official release on Saturday.

According to the Railway Board's decision, passenger trains managed by NFR will resume operating under their original numerical designations, eliminating the '0' prefix applied during COVID-19.

The change affects 60 pairs of passenger trains, with all returning to their previous frequencies. Detailed information on train schedules and stops is available on the IRCTC website and NFR's social media channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)