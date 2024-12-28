Mangaluru International Airport: Skyrocketing Growth and Award-Winning Achievements in 2024

Mangaluru International Airport has concluded 2024 with remarkable growth and notable advancements in infrastructure and sustainability, officials announced.

In October, MIA witnessed its highest monthly passenger traffic, serving over 202,000 travellers. This growth underscores its status as a pivotal regional aviation hub.

The airport's infrastructure enhancements garnered the Build India Infra Award for swiftly completing an extensive runway recarpeting project, improving safety and efficiency. MIA's sustainability efforts included energy-efficient upgrades, and the introduction of new flight routes broadened connectivity.

Recognized at Wings India 2024, MIA received accolades in the 'under 5 million passengers' category and was praised for its safety initiatives. With awards acknowledging zero incidents at work sites, MIA is on track to meet its Vision 2025 for safety.

The year also saw enhancements in passenger amenities, with expanded dining and retail options, and the launch of the MIA Super App for expedited issue resolution.

