Tragedy at Muan: Airliner Crash Claims Dozens of Lives
A Jeju Air flight from Bangkok crashed at South Korea's Muan International Airport, resulting in at least 28 fatalities. The accident occurred upon landing, with the plane veering off the runway into a wall. Rescue operations are ongoing, with authorities working to free passengers from the wreckage.
An airliner crash at South Korea's Muan International Airport claimed the lives of at least 28 people on Sunday, according to the Yonhap news agency.
The Jeju Air flight with 175 passengers and six crew from Bangkok crashed as it landed, veering off the runway and colliding with a wall. Two survivors were located, and rescue efforts continue, a Muan fire official reported, though details on the fatalities remain unconfirmed.
Rescue operations are focused on the plane's tail section, where passengers remain trapped. Video footage depicts the plane skidding on its belly before striking a wall, erupting into flames. Acting President Choi Sang-mok has mobilized an all-out rescue response amidst the national political turmoil, while Jeju Air assesses the tragic incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- airliner
- crash
- Muan
- Jeju Air
- South Korea
- runway
- accident
- emergency rescue
- air safety
- tragedy
ALSO READ
South Korean President Faces Critical Impeachment Vote Amid Constitutional Crisis
South Korea in Turmoil: Yoon's Impeachment Showdown Looms
Political Turmoil: South Korean President Faces Impeachment Over Martial Law Decree
South Korea's Political Turmoil: President Yoon Faces Impeachment Showdown
South Korea's Ruling Party Stance on Presidential Impeachment