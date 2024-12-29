Left Menu

Tragedy at Muan: Airliner Crash Claims Dozens of Lives

A Jeju Air flight from Bangkok crashed at South Korea's Muan International Airport, resulting in at least 28 fatalities. The accident occurred upon landing, with the plane veering off the runway into a wall. Rescue operations are ongoing, with authorities working to free passengers from the wreckage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 07:14 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 07:14 IST
Tragedy at Muan: Airliner Crash Claims Dozens of Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An airliner crash at South Korea's Muan International Airport claimed the lives of at least 28 people on Sunday, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The Jeju Air flight with 175 passengers and six crew from Bangkok crashed as it landed, veering off the runway and colliding with a wall. Two survivors were located, and rescue efforts continue, a Muan fire official reported, though details on the fatalities remain unconfirmed.

Rescue operations are focused on the plane's tail section, where passengers remain trapped. Video footage depicts the plane skidding on its belly before striking a wall, erupting into flames. Acting President Choi Sang-mok has mobilized an all-out rescue response amidst the national political turmoil, while Jeju Air assesses the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024