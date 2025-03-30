Luxury Car Chaos: Lamborghini Accident Leaves Two Injured

A Lamborghini struck two pedestrians on a sidewalk adjacent to an under-construction building in Sector 94, according to police reports. The victims, laborers from Chhattisgarh, were swiftly transported to a local medical facility where they are expected to recover, having sustained leg fractures.

A video circulating online captured moments after the crash, showing the driver exiting the car and nonchalantly asking bystanders if anyone had died in the accident. The footage also revealed a bystander's call to alert the police.

Bhupendra Singh, Station In-charge at Sector 126, confirmed the accident involved laborers who are now stable. The driver, identified as Ajmer resident Deepak, has been detained. Deepak claims the accident occurred due to a vehicle malfunction. The investigation continues as the vehicle remains impounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)