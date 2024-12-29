Left Menu

Tragic Air Disaster in South Korea

A devastating plane accident in South Korea resulted in 62 fatalities after a crash landing at a southern airport. The plane, carrying 181 individuals, caught fire when it skidded off the runway and struck a barrier. Faulty landing gear is suspected as the cause of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-12-2024 08:58 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 08:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A tragic plane crash in South Korea has left 62 people dead, according to officials. The accident occurred in the country's south, where a plane carrying 181 passengers caught fire upon landing.

The aircraft skidded off the runway and collided with a barrier, leading to a catastrophic fire.

Initial investigations by the country's emergency office indicate that a malfunction in the landing gear may have contributed to the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

