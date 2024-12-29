Tragic Crash at Muan Airport: 85 Killed in Landing Mishap
A Jeju Air flight crashed at Muan International Airport, killing 85 people after landing without wheels. The crash, one of South Korea's deadliest in decades, involved a malfunctioning landing gear due to a possible bird strike. Recovery operations continue as international flights are halted.
In a tragic incident on Sunday, at least 85 people lost their lives when a Jeju Air flight crash-landed without wheels at South Korea's Muan International Airport, erupting into flames, as confirmed by the national fire agency.
The Boeing 737-800, carrying 181 passengers from Bangkok, veered off the runway before exploding upon impact with a wall. This marks the deadliest South Korean airline accident in nearly thirty years. South Korea's transport ministry confirmed that rescue operations, now shifted to recovery, are ongoing after 58 bodies were found.
Authorities are investigating bird strikes and weather conditions as potential causes for the malfunctioned landing gear. Flights at Muan airport remain canceled, and Korea's acting President is prioritizing all efforts in addressing the aftermath of this tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
