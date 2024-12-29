Tragedy on National Highway: Two Lives Lost in Fiery Truck Collision

A devastating collision on the National Highway 34 in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district led to the tragic deaths of two individuals. The incident took place around 8:30 pm on Saturday night, according to local police authorities.

The collision involved two trucks, with one vehicle catching fire. Tragically, the driver and his assistant were unable to escape the inferno and succumbed to their injuries. Their identities remain unknown as police continue their investigation.

Authorities are searching for the occupants of the second truck, who fled the scene. Meanwhile, local residents captured the horrifying incident on their smartphones, with one video showing a desperate attempt to escape the burning vehicle.

(With inputs from agencies.)