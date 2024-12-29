Tragedy Strikes: Fiery Runway Disaster at South Korea Airport

A passenger plane burst into flames after skidding off the runway at a South Korean airport, resulting in the death of at least 151 people. The disaster occurred when the front landing gear of the Jeju Air flight failed to deploy, causing the aircraft to crash into a concrete wall.

The National Fire Agency reported that rescuers raced to save the passengers, as over 1,500 emergency personnel were mobilized to the Muan airport. The crash happened early Sunday at 9:03 am local time, involving a Boeing 737-800 jet returning from Bangkok.

Investigators are examining various factors that may have contributed to the crash, including a potential bird strike, as suggested by airport communications indicating the control tower had issued a warning. The runway at Muan airport is closed until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)