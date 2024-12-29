Left Menu

CII's Bold Budget Proposal: Fuel Duty Cuts and Income Tax Reforms

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) recommends lowering excise duty on fuel to curb inflation and suggests tax reforms to boost consumption for the 2025-26 budget. CII highlights the disparity between personal and corporate tax rates, advocating for measures like increased payouts in schemes like MGNREGS and PM-KISAN.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 15:13 IST
CII's Bold Budget Proposal: Fuel Duty Cuts and Income Tax Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has proposed strategic budget measures aimed at stimulating India's economy, emphasizing the need to lower excise duty on fuel. This reduction is believed to alleviate inflation and enhance purchasing power, particularly for lower-income groups, driving up consumption levels.

Furthermore, CII has highlighted an urgent disparity: the highest marginal tax rate for individuals at 42.74% far surpasses the corporate rate at 25.17%. To address this, CII suggests reducing personal income tax rates for earnings up to Rs 20 lakh, fostering a consumption-led economic surge.

Additional propositions include increasing funding for rural and agricultural programs such as MGNREGS and PM-KISAN, introducing consumption vouchers designed for low-income groups, as well as adjusting unit costs in housing schemes. These strategies aim to boost rural economic recovery and sustain overall growth momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024