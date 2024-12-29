Navi Mumbai International Airport Poised for Takeoff: Inauguration Set for April

The much-anticipated Navi Mumbai International Airport is preparing to begin operations early next fiscal year, with an inauguration set for April 17, a senior official from the Adani Group announced on Sunday.

An IndiGo A320 aircraft successfully landed on the airport's under-construction runway, signaling progress towards the facility obtaining an aerodrome license from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to commence commercial services.

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd CEO, Arun Bansal, expressed the group's ambition to inaugurate commercial operations by mid-April, aiming to ease congestion at Mumbai's main airport. Domestic flights are projected to commence in May, while international services are expected by July's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)