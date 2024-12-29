Left Menu

Navi Mumbai International Airport Poised for Takeoff: Inauguration Set for April

The Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to commence operations in early fiscal year with inaugural on April 17, according to Adani Group. A successful trial landing boosts preparations for obtaining an aerodrome license. Domestic services are slated for May, with international operations by July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 19:54 IST
The much-anticipated Navi Mumbai International Airport is preparing to begin operations early next fiscal year, with an inauguration set for April 17, a senior official from the Adani Group announced on Sunday.

An IndiGo A320 aircraft successfully landed on the airport's under-construction runway, signaling progress towards the facility obtaining an aerodrome license from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to commence commercial services.

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd CEO, Arun Bansal, expressed the group's ambition to inaugurate commercial operations by mid-April, aiming to ease congestion at Mumbai's main airport. Domestic flights are projected to commence in May, while international services are expected by July's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

