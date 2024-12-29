Left Menu

China's CR450: The New Speed King of High-Speed Rail

China has introduced the CR450, the world's fastest high-speed train, achieving a test speed of 450 kmph. This new model aims to enhance connectivity and reduce travel time. It's part of China's extensive high-speed rail expansion, significant for economic and social growth despite profitability challenges.

Updated: 29-12-2024 20:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
  China
  • China

On Sunday, China revealed the CR450, a cutting-edge bullet train setting a global high-speed record with test runs hitting 450 kmph. This marks a substantial leap from the CR400 Fuxing, which caps at 350 kmph, according to the latest insights from China State Railway Group Co.

The CR450 is set to revolutionize passenger travel by trimming travel times and boosting efficiency across China's vast network. While still in testing phases, it shows promising improvements over existing models in operational speed, energy savings, and passenger comfort.

China's high-speed rail network spans 47,000 kilometers, strategically connecting major cities, despite facing profitability challenges. Internationally, China has extended its expertise by exporting rail technology to nations like Thailand, Indonesia, and Serbia, helping to forge stronger economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

