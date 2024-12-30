Left Menu

Flames and Frustration: Halifax Airport Landing Drama

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a rough landing incident at Halifax Stanfield International Airport involving a PAL Airlines flight. Passengers experienced a massive rumble, sparks, and flames. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but many passengers are without their luggage as investigations continue.

Updated: 30-12-2024 01:57 IST
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is conducting an investigation following a dramatic landing incident at Halifax Stanfield International Airport. Passengers on a PAL Airlines flight reported a 'massive rumble' followed by an unsettling display of sparks and flames.

According to passenger Nikki Valentine, the cabin tilted upon landing, leading to smoke filling the interior. Airport spokesperson Tiffany Chase indicated that an Air Canada Express flight, operated by PAL Airlines and arriving from St John's, Newfoundland, encountered trouble around 9:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported, with Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick confirming that the Bombardier Q400 had a suspected landing gear issue. Despite the safe evacuation, passengers, like Valentine, remain without their luggage, as investigations into the incident and retrieval of belongings are delayed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

