Uddhav Thackeray Rejects 'Mouldy' Hindutva, Calls for Shivaji Memorial

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray reaffirmed his dedication to Hindutva, distancing himself from what he termed as BJP's 'mouldy' version. During a party rally in Nashik, Maharashtra, Thackeray proposed transforming the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai into a memorial for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Thackeray suggested this move as a symbol of genuine respect for the 17th-century warrior king, urging the BJP-led government and Union to declare a national holiday on Shivaji's birth anniversary. He highlighted that Shiv Sena's version of Hindutva embraces nationalism and inclusivity, showcased by support from the Muslim community during his tenure as chief minister.

Criticizing the BJP's alleged divisive politics, Thackeray pointed out recent alliances formed by the BJP and its outreach strategies, contrasting them with Shiv Sena's ideologies. He noted concerns over resource allocation, warning against project diversions to Gujarat, and contested the results of recent Maharashtra elections, advocating for manual voting methods.

