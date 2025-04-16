Uddhav Thackeray Rejects 'Mouldy' Hindutva, Calls for Shivaji Memorial
Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, discussed his unwavering commitment to Hindutva while criticizing BJP's version of the ideology as outdated. He proposed converting the Raj Bhavan into a Shivaji Maharaj memorial. Thackeray emphasized his party's inclusive Hindutva, backed by Muslim support, against BJP's political strategies in Maharashtra.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray reaffirmed his dedication to Hindutva, distancing himself from what he termed as BJP's 'mouldy' version. During a party rally in Nashik, Maharashtra, Thackeray proposed transforming the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai into a memorial for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Thackeray suggested this move as a symbol of genuine respect for the 17th-century warrior king, urging the BJP-led government and Union to declare a national holiday on Shivaji's birth anniversary. He highlighted that Shiv Sena's version of Hindutva embraces nationalism and inclusivity, showcased by support from the Muslim community during his tenure as chief minister.
Criticizing the BJP's alleged divisive politics, Thackeray pointed out recent alliances formed by the BJP and its outreach strategies, contrasting them with Shiv Sena's ideologies. He noted concerns over resource allocation, warning against project diversions to Gujarat, and contested the results of recent Maharashtra elections, advocating for manual voting methods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Flags of Discord: Temple Tensions in Maharashtra
Controversy Erupts over Hyderabad Land Auction 'Deforestation and Politics'
Yogi Adityanath: Language Politics Threatens Youth Employment
Unidentified Vandal Targets Religious Site in Maharashtra
Politics not full-time job for me, in reality I am a yogi doing job assigned by party: Adityanath on his supporters seeing him as future PM.