Bomb Scare Shakes Dwarka Court, Investigation Reveals Hoax

A bomb scare disrupted proceedings at the Dwarka court on Wednesday morning, following an email received by the Chief Judicial Magistrate warning of an explosive device on the premises.

The threat, later determined to be a hoax, was linked to an ongoing investigation into a Rs 2,000 crore drug bust involving a Tamil film producer.

Local police, alongside a bomb disposal team, conducted a meticulous sweep of the building, ensuring the safety of court staff and visitors before operations resumed.

(With inputs from agencies.)