Bomb Scare Shakes Dwarka Court, Investigation Reveals Hoax

The Dwarka court faced a bomb threat prompting evacuation on Wednesday morning. The email threat was linked to a drug bust case and demanded halting the investigation. After a detailed search by the bomb disposal squad, the threat was declared a hoax and proceedings resumed.

Updated: 16-04-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A bomb scare disrupted proceedings at the Dwarka court on Wednesday morning, following an email received by the Chief Judicial Magistrate warning of an explosive device on the premises.

The threat, later determined to be a hoax, was linked to an ongoing investigation into a Rs 2,000 crore drug bust involving a Tamil film producer.

Local police, alongside a bomb disposal team, conducted a meticulous sweep of the building, ensuring the safety of court staff and visitors before operations resumed.

