SBI Life Spell Bee Season 14: Celebrating Linguistic Masters

The prestigious SBI Life Spell Bee Season 14, in collaboration with Mirchi, culminated in a triumphant grand finale in Kolkata, crowning Chaya M.V. from Presidency School, Bangalore, as the national spelling champion. This year's event was hosted by Indian actress Mandira Bedi and was more than just a competition—it was a celebration of linguistic artistry and youthful talent.

Over 200,000 aspiring spellers from over 500 schools in 30 cities took part in India's largest spelling competition, each finalist bringing a unique touch to the art of spelling. Adding to the exhilaration, the newly crowned champion was awarded a cash prize of Rs. 100,000 and an all-expenses-paid trip to Disneyland, Hong Kong.

Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communications and CSR at SBI Life Insurance, remarked on the event's success, emphasizing the transformative power of such opportunities in shaping the future of young participants. Yatish Mehrishi, CEO of ENIL, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the role of language in nurturing future leaders across India.

