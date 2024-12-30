Left Menu

Tragic Crash at Muan International: South Korea's Aviation Wake-Up Call

South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok initiated an emergency investigation after a Jeju Air crash resulted in 179 fatalities. Focus is on identifying victims, aiding families, and treating survivors while probing possible causes including bird strikes. Maintenance records of South Korean Boeing 737-800s are under inspection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 13:31 IST
South Korea's acting President, Choi Sang-mok, has called for an urgent safety inspection following the nation's most devastating air disaster, as investigators work tirelessly to identify the victims and determine the crash's cause.

The Jeju Air Boeing 737-800, flying from Bangkok, crashed at Muan International Airport, killing 175 passengers and four of the six crew members. Two crew members survived the crash. Transportation officials are looking into potential factors such as a bird strike, the aircraft's speed, and its landing gear status.

As authorities strive to support grieving families and aid the survivors, they also prepare for comprehensive inspections of all South Korean airliners operating Boeing 737-800 planes. Shares of Jeju Air have plummeted, and Muan International Airport has been temporarily closed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

