Tragic Crash at Muan International: South Korea's Aviation Wake-Up Call

South Korea's acting President, Choi Sang-mok, has called for an urgent safety inspection following the nation's most devastating air disaster, as investigators work tirelessly to identify the victims and determine the crash's cause.

The Jeju Air Boeing 737-800, flying from Bangkok, crashed at Muan International Airport, killing 175 passengers and four of the six crew members. Two crew members survived the crash. Transportation officials are looking into potential factors such as a bird strike, the aircraft's speed, and its landing gear status.

As authorities strive to support grieving families and aid the survivors, they also prepare for comprehensive inspections of all South Korean airliners operating Boeing 737-800 planes. Shares of Jeju Air have plummeted, and Muan International Airport has been temporarily closed.

(With inputs from agencies.)