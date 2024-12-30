Left Menu

Aviation Crisis Hits South Korea Amid Political Chaos

South Korea faces national trauma as a Boeing 737-800 crash kills 179 people, prompting safety inspections of all similar aircraft. The disaster, amid ongoing political upheaval, has raised concerns over government's ability to manage crises effectively. A full investigation is underway to determine the crash's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 30-12-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 15:31 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

On Monday, South Korean authorities announced they would inspect all Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by domestic airlines after a crash killed 179 people the day before. The incident is the country's most severe aviation disaster in decades, and it comes during a period of significant political instability following recent impeachments.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok led a task force meeting, emphasizing the need to overhaul aviation safety systems to prevent future tragedies. The crashed Boeing 737-800, operated by Jeju Air, faced multiple failures during its landing attempts, including issues with landing gear and possible hydraulic failure.

The Transport Ministry will also review safety standards at Jeju Air and investigate infrastructure at various airports. Amidst national mourning, the situation is exacerbated by political chaos after martial law was briefly imposed, prompting public concern about the government's crisis management capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

