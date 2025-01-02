Left Menu

European Stocks Kick Off 2025 with a Volatile Start

European stocks experienced volatility on the first trading day of 2025 following a late-year selloff. Concerns about U.S. policies and valuation pressures led to market fluctuations. While oil and gas saw gains, banks and automakers faced losses. Economic uncertainties in Europe remain, affecting investor sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 15:41 IST
European Stocks Kick Off 2025 with a Volatile Start
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European stocks demonstrated instability on their first trading day of 2025, extending the concerns of a late-year selloff highlighted by valuation worries and policy shifts under new U.S. leadership.

The STOXX 600 index experienced a slight dip of 0.2% by mid-morning trade. Despite a brief rally, the market struggled with low trading volumes as investors gradually returned from New Year celebrations. Meanwhile, the oil and gas sector noted a 1% rise, buoyed by an increase in crude prices following China's growth commitments.

Financial services and automotive industries were particularly hit, each witnessing a decline of over 1.5%. Although 2024 marked a 6% rise for European stocks, significant challenges such as interest rate uncertainties and mixed economic indicators continue to shape market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025