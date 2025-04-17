Left Menu

Indian Auto Sector Faces Turbulence Amid Global Challenges

The Indian automobile sector anticipates weak Q4 results due to subdued demand locally and globally, and structural challenges in global supply chains. Despite pricing and cost-saving efforts, major OEMs face pressure, though some gains in operating margins are expected amidst complex trade dynamics and seasonal variations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 10:23 IST
Indian Auto Sector Faces Turbulence Amid Global Challenges
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

According to HDFC Securities, the Indian automobile sector braces for disappointing fourth-quarter results as it contends with sagging demand in both domestic and international markets. The sector faces extended business challenges weaved with higher US tariffs and intricate global supply chains possibly undergoing structural impacts.

The report sheds light on an anticipated sluggish growth trajectory for most original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), where demand remains muted on home and international turfs. However, a quarter-on-quarter boost in operating margins is plausible due to better operating leverage and lowered raw material prices.

Auto behemoths like Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor, and Hero MotoCorp might witness an erosion in margins attributed to expenditures from recent auto expos. Conversely, commercial vehicle majors such as Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors are poised for marginal gains, underpinned by enhanced leverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025