Tragic Collision Claims Three Young Lives in Jharkhand
Three young men, aged between 18 and 22, died in a head-on collision between their motorcycle and an SUV in Jharkhand's Latehar district. The accident occurred near a college on NH 39. The victims were not wearing helmets and suffered fatal head injuries. The SUV driver is in custody.
In Jharkhand's Latehar district, a devastating accident claimed the lives of three young men. The head-on collision between their motorcycle and an SUV happened near a college on NH 39, as confirmed by a local police officer.
The victims, aged 18 to 22, were not wearing helmets and sustained severe head injuries. Despite being rushed to Sadar Hospital, they were declared dead on arrival, according to police.
Identified as Balbir Oraon, Arvind Oraon, and Prem Oraon, all from Donki village, the young men were tragically killed in this unfortunate incident. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage, and the SUV driver has been taken into custody for further investigation.
