Mahindra's Electric SUV Surge: Over 3,000 Origin Models Delivered Nationally

In a significant milestone for Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., the company has surpassed the delivery of over 3,000 all-electric Origin SUVs, comprising the XEV 9e and BE 6 models, since nationwide client availabilities began on March 20, 2025. This achievement underscores the brand's growing impact in India's burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) sector.

The newly introduced electric SUV line has captivated the Indian market, maintaining consistent booking traction since its launch. According to Mahindra's statistics, the XEV 9e dominates with 59% of bookings, while the BE 6 garners a commendable 41% share. Consumer preference trends indicate a strong inclination towards the fully equipped Pack Three variant, emphasizing a shift towards sophisticated, feature-rich EVs.

Owing to the high demand, Mahindra has reported extended waiting periods of up to six months in certain markets. To address this, the company is enhancing production and delivery efficiency to reduce customer wait times. Additionally, Mahindra has introduced a 'Default' drive mode that replicates the driving feel of traditional internal combustion engine vehicles, easing the transition for first-time EV owners.

Each vehicle handover is augmented with bespoke instructional video content, guiding owners on optimal electric driving habits. These resources delve into efficient charging techniques, range maximization, and comprehensive tutorials of advanced connected features, enabling owners to fully utilize their vehicles' capabilities from the onset.

Founded in 1945, Mahindra is a distinguished multinational conglomerate, boasting over 260,000 employees across more than 100 countries. The group dominates various industries, including farm equipment, utility SUVs, and IT services within India and holds the title of the world's largest tractor manufacturer by volume. Its influence extends further into renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)