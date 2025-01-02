Maitri Mahotsav: Uniting Hearts for Global Transformation
The Maitri Mahotsav: Global Maitri Festival in Karjat, Maharashtra, gathered over 10,000 attendees, promoting spirituality and social responsibility. The festival highlighted initiatives for empowerment and well-being, featuring prominent cultural performances, and spiritual messages inspiring a globally unified and transformed community.
- Country:
- India
In a vibrant convergence of spirituality and social responsibility, the Maitri Mahotsav unfolded in Karjat, Maharashtra, drawing over 10,000 participants and reaching millions through broadcasts. This global celebration, in its continuation since 2019, dedicated the day to nurturing spirituality, social unity, and global harmony.
The festival spotlighted MaitriBodh Parivaar's impactful initiatives. Programs like Maitri Adarsh Gram for rural empowerment and Earth Embrace for environmental consciousness were on full display. Chinta-Mukt Bharat, a new venture, was introduced to enhance mental well-being, featuring Nachiket, a chatbot aiding daily challenges. Healthcare advancements included eye care for more than 850 individuals and rapid limb prosthetics in Raigad.
The day began with the Vishwashanti Maha-Yagnya, involving Vedic chants for peace. As events unfolded, cultural performances by artists such as Aditya Narayan enhanced the festive spirit. Spiritual leaders, including Maitreya Dadashreeji, emphasized unity and transformation, sharing a vision of a unified India and the world. Esteemed guests added to the festivities, reinforcing the event's status as an inspirational beacon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's PSA Reviews Progress in Regulatory Transformation for Medical Products
Transformation in Education: New Private and Foreign University Campuses in Uttar Pradesh
Smart Cities Mission: Driving Urban Transformation Across India
NuSummit: A New Era in Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity
Pioneering Digital Transformation: How Saudi Arabia Aligns ICT with Vision 2030 and SDGs