Maitri Mahotsav: Uniting Hearts for Global Transformation

In a vibrant convergence of spirituality and social responsibility, the Maitri Mahotsav unfolded in Karjat, Maharashtra, drawing over 10,000 participants and reaching millions through broadcasts. This global celebration, in its continuation since 2019, dedicated the day to nurturing spirituality, social unity, and global harmony.

The festival spotlighted MaitriBodh Parivaar's impactful initiatives. Programs like Maitri Adarsh Gram for rural empowerment and Earth Embrace for environmental consciousness were on full display. Chinta-Mukt Bharat, a new venture, was introduced to enhance mental well-being, featuring Nachiket, a chatbot aiding daily challenges. Healthcare advancements included eye care for more than 850 individuals and rapid limb prosthetics in Raigad.

The day began with the Vishwashanti Maha-Yagnya, involving Vedic chants for peace. As events unfolded, cultural performances by artists such as Aditya Narayan enhanced the festive spirit. Spiritual leaders, including Maitreya Dadashreeji, emphasized unity and transformation, sharing a vision of a unified India and the world. Esteemed guests added to the festivities, reinforcing the event's status as an inspirational beacon.

