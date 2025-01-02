Norway's Electric Revolution: A New Era for Motoring

Nine out of ten new cars sold in Norway last year were fully electric, report the Norwegian Road Federation figures, underscoring the nation's advanced position in sustainable transport.

The policy, described as a carrot-and-stick approach, penalizes petrol and diesel cars with taxes while exempting EVs. This consistent strategy has helped Norway lead globally in electric car adoption.

Adaption across sectors is necessary, with petrol stations turning to charging stalls to meet increasing demand. The shift reflects Norway's commitment to cutting emissions and transitioning to sustainable energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)