Norway's Electric Revolution: A New Era for Motoring
Nine out of ten new cars sold in Norway last year were fully electric, according to the Norwegian Road Federation. The success is attributed to an effective carrot-and-stick approach, penalizing traditional petrol and diesel cars with taxes while exempting EVs. With a growing shift to electric vehicles, Norway leads globally.
The policy, described as a carrot-and-stick approach, penalizes petrol and diesel cars with taxes while exempting EVs. This consistent strategy has helped Norway lead globally in electric car adoption.
Adaption across sectors is necessary, with petrol stations turning to charging stalls to meet increasing demand. The shift reflects Norway's commitment to cutting emissions and transitioning to sustainable energy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
