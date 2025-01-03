Left Menu

China's Monetary Shift: Cutting Interest Rates in 2025

China's central bank plans to cut interest rates in 2025 to create a market-driven interest rate curve. The move aligns with policy reforms aimed at easing credit demand through monetary adjustments rather than quantitative targets. Analysts suggest further changes as China faces economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 08:14 IST
China's Monetary Shift: Cutting Interest Rates in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's central bank has announced plans to cut interest rates from the current level of 1.5% in 2025, according to the Financial Times. These comments align with the bank's ongoing efforts to establish a more market-driven interest rate structure.

Analysts expect the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to introduce further changes this year to ensure credit demand responds more effectively to monetary policy adjustments. The central bank aims to prioritize interest rate adjustments over quantitative loan growth objectives, marking a significant shift in its policy framework.

This strategic shift in monetary policy is also driven by China's need to rely less on manufacturing and exports, especially amid ongoing trade tensions with the United States. Government advisors recommend maintaining growth targets while enhancing fiscal stimulus to boost domestic demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025