China's Monetary Shift: Cutting Interest Rates in 2025

China's central bank has announced plans to cut interest rates from the current level of 1.5% in 2025, according to the Financial Times. These comments align with the bank's ongoing efforts to establish a more market-driven interest rate structure.

Analysts expect the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to introduce further changes this year to ensure credit demand responds more effectively to monetary policy adjustments. The central bank aims to prioritize interest rate adjustments over quantitative loan growth objectives, marking a significant shift in its policy framework.

This strategic shift in monetary policy is also driven by China's need to rely less on manufacturing and exports, especially amid ongoing trade tensions with the United States. Government advisors recommend maintaining growth targets while enhancing fiscal stimulus to boost domestic demand.

