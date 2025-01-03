Revolutionary Student Tech Shines in 5th Grand Challenge

In a dazzling showcase of young talent, Campus Fund and Amazon Web Services, in partnership with 360One, have successfully concluded the 5th Grand Challenge in Bengaluru, India. This prominent event once again illustrated the immense potential among student innovators nationwide, culminating in a celebration of groundbreaking technology and entrepreneurship.

NCF Energy took center stage as the Student Startup of the Year, stunning the jury with its pioneering approach in thermal energy technology. Their Nano Carbon Florets technology boasts an impressive 90% solar absorption rate and aims to cut carbon emissions by up to 66%. Other remarkable contenders included Poccet Labs from AIIMS Delhi with their advanced blood-testing device and Kuberns from Vellore Institute of Technology, offering a novel Platform as a Service for zero-configuration cloud deployments.

Amidst a competitive field of 1,012 applicants, the challenge's rigorous selection process narrowed the contenders down to 12 exceptional startups. Innovations spanned diverse sectors, from blockchain gaming platforms to defense technology. A jury of industry luminaries, including Akarsh Hebbar of Vedanta and Vinita Bali, former CEO of Britannia Industries, lent their expertise to evaluate these young entrepreneurs, affirming the event's role as a significant launchpad for future industry leaders.

