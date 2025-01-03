FAA Calls for Culture Shift at Boeing: Safety Over Profits

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is calling for a fundamental cultural shift at Boeing, emphasizing the need to prioritize safety and quality over profits. This comes a year after a panel blew out of a Boeing 737 Max during a flight, prompting nationwide concern.

Mike Whitaker, the FAA's current chief, took to an online platform to stress that despite Boeing's ongoing efforts, a complete overhaul of its safety culture is necessary. Whitaker, soon stepping down for the incoming Trump administration's appointee, highlighted Boeing's challenges and the FAA's intensified oversight, including factory inspections and production limitations.

As investigations by the National Transportation Safety Board continue, the FAA promises to engage with any new safety recommendations. Whitaker admitted earlier lapses in oversight and stressed the urgency for Boeing's long-term commitment to a safety-first paradigm.

(With inputs from agencies.)