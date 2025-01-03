Dabur Navigates Inflation: Strategic Price Hikes and Growth Plans

Dabur, a leading FMCG company, projects a 'low single-digit growth' for its December quarter, attributing it to inflationary challenges in certain segments. The company implemented 'tactical price increases' and partial cost-efficiency initiatives to mitigate these pressures.

Although rural FMCG consumption maintained resilience, general trade faced hurdles, contrasting the success in modern trade and e-commerce. Domestically, Dabur's personal care division is set for moderate growth, whereas its Health Care sector remained stagnant due to weather conditions.

The international arm showed promise with a double-digit growth forecast, driven by strong performance in regions such as MENA, Egypt, and the USA. Despite these mixed results, Dabur aims for sustained growth, market share enhancement, and long-term value creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)