Historic Development Unveiled: Assam's New International Terminal Inaugurated by PM Modi

In a landmark event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati, inspired by Assam's cultural heritage. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted its significance for the state's connectivity and growth, marking a momentous shift in Assam's infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 22:15 IST
Visual from the event (Photo: @himantabiswa/X). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant boost to Assam's connectivity infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati, marking a historic moment in the state's development. The event, attended by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and other dignitaries, highlighted the government's commitment to enhancing the region's global engagement.

Describing the occasion as a proud moment for Assam and the Northeast, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the Prime Minister for recognizing the importance of modern infrastructure in the region. He emphasized that the terminal, with its blend of modern technology and Assamese culture, symbolizes a decisive shift in national priorities and the Prime Minister's visionary leadership.

Chief Minister Sarma also outlined ambitious plans for the airport's future expansion, including an aero hub and other aviation facilities to foster employment and growth. He acknowledged the Prime Minister's continued focus on Assam's infrastructure, recalling previous initiatives such as the Guwahati Ring Road project. The new terminal can accommodate 1.31 crore passengers annually, ensuring Assam's readiness for future development and global connectivity.

