Andhra Pradesh Officials Gain Insights from Karnataka's Shakti Scheme

An Andhra Pradesh government delegation visited Karnataka to study the KSRTC's public services, focusing on the Shakti Scheme. They engaged with women passengers, held discussions with transportation officials, and observed operations to gain insights into the scheme's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-01-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 22:50 IST
Andhra Pradesh Officials Gain Insights from Karnataka's Shakti Scheme
A delegation from the Andhra Pradesh government made an informative visit to the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation's (KSRTC) Central Office on Friday. Their focus was on learning from the public services, particularly the 'Shakti' Scheme, which is renowned for its free travel benefits.

The Andhra team interacted directly with women passengers at the Shantinagar Bus Terminal to gather firsthand accounts of the Shakti Scheme's impact. This initiative, prominent in Karnataka, offers free travel aimed especially at benefiting women.

High-level discussions ensued with Karnataka's Minister for Transport, Muzrai, KSRTC's Vice Chairman, and several transport department officials, highlighting the scheme's successful implementation strategies. The visit concluded with a tour of Depot-2 to further understand KSRTC's public offerings.

