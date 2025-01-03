Left Menu

Odisha's New Destination Policy Takes Flight

Under Odisha's New Destination Policy 2024, new flight routes from Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda have been launched, enhancing connections to major cities. Operated by Air India Express and Star Air, the flights aim to boost economic and cultural ties, and promote tourism and development in the region.

Odisha's New Destination Policy (NDP) 2024 witnessed a fresh beginning as new flight services were inaugurated from Bhubaneswar's Biju Patnaik International Airport to Jaipur, Kochi, Lucknow, and Patna. The announcement came from an official release, marking an expansion in the state's aviation connectivity.

Further services also began from Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda with new routes to Hyderabad, Raipur, and Lucknow. These services will be operated by Air India Express along with Star Air, with prominent local MLA Babu Singh flagging off the first flights to Jaipur and Kochi.

With the inclusion of these new routes, Air India Express enhances its network to 104 weekly flights from Bhubaneswar. These efforts, endorsed by Commerce and Transport Department Principal Secretary Usha Padhee, aim to leverage tourism and stimulate economic growth, while a new Air India Express aircraft celebrates Odisha's textile heritage with an Ikat design livery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

