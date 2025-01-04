Left Menu

Biden Blocks USD 15 Billion US Steel Acquisition by Nippon Steel

President Joe Biden has halted the USD 15 billion acquisition of US Steel by Japan’s Nippon Steel. This decision follows a lack of consensus by the Committee on Foreign Investment regarding national security risks. US Steel, a historic American firm, is aiming for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 01:00 IST
Biden Blocks USD 15 Billion US Steel Acquisition by Nippon Steel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden has blocked the proposed USD 15 billion acquisition of US Steel by Japan's Nippon Steel, a move initially pledged in March. This follows the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States' indecision on whether the deal posed national security threats.

Founded in the late 19th century, US Steel has played a significant role in America's rise, providing materials for bridges, skyscrapers, and war apparatus. Once the largest corporation globally, it is now focused on technological advancement and sustainability, targeting net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The US steel industry is facing challenges, including increased competition and cheaper imports. In 2023, Cleveland-Cliffs offered over USD 7 billion to acquire US Steel, but the company chose a different path and accepted an offer from Nippon Steel, which was subsequently denied by the Biden administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

The Hidden Costs of Occupation in the West Bank

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025