Fog Grounds Flights: Chaos at Delhi Airport

In the early hours of Saturday, flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were thrown into disarray due to dense fog. The low visibility forced airlines like IndiGo and Air India to temporarily halt departures and arrivals.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) made an announcement through social media, urging passengers to check directly with their respective airlines for the latest flight information as delays and disruptions were inevitable.

As Northern India grapples with severe fog conditions, over 400 flights faced delays on Friday. Passengers are advised to stay informed through official channels for up-to-date information.

(With inputs from agencies.)