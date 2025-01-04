Left Menu

Fog Grounds Flights: Chaos at Delhi Airport

Dense fog disrupted flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday morning, leading to temporary holds on departures and arrivals. Airlines like IndiGo and Air India reported significant delays due to reduced visibility, affecting Northern India. Passengers are advised to contact airlines for updates.

In the early hours of Saturday, flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were thrown into disarray due to dense fog. The low visibility forced airlines like IndiGo and Air India to temporarily halt departures and arrivals.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) made an announcement through social media, urging passengers to check directly with their respective airlines for the latest flight information as delays and disruptions were inevitable.

As Northern India grapples with severe fog conditions, over 400 flights faced delays on Friday. Passengers are advised to stay informed through official channels for up-to-date information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

