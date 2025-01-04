Fog Grounds Flights: Chaos at Delhi Airport
Dense fog disrupted flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday morning, leading to temporary holds on departures and arrivals. Airlines like IndiGo and Air India reported significant delays due to reduced visibility, affecting Northern India. Passengers are advised to contact airlines for updates.
- Country:
- India
In the early hours of Saturday, flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were thrown into disarray due to dense fog. The low visibility forced airlines like IndiGo and Air India to temporarily halt departures and arrivals.
Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) made an announcement through social media, urging passengers to check directly with their respective airlines for the latest flight information as delays and disruptions were inevitable.
As Northern India grapples with severe fog conditions, over 400 flights faced delays on Friday. Passengers are advised to stay informed through official channels for up-to-date information.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- airport
- fog
- flight
- operations
- IndiGo
- Air India
- delays
- DIAL
- visibility
ALSO READ
Mumbai Customs Foil Massive Smuggling Operations at CSMI Airport
Air India Express Takes Off with High Spirits on Surat-Bangkok Route
IndiGo Takes Off to Penang: New Direct Flight Route from Chennai
Mid-Air Scuffle: Air India Trip Turns Turbulent Over Armrest Tussle
Air India Express' New Surat-Bangkok Route: A Toast to Success