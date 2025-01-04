Enchanting 'Vandan Ho' from Marathi Film 'Sangeet Manapmaan' Released

The eagerly awaited Marathi film 'Sangeet Manapmaan' has unveiled its soul-stirring song 'Vandan Ho,' a heartfelt tribute to warriors. Esteemed singers Shankar Mahadevan, Mahesh Kale, and Rahul Deshpande lend their voices to this evocative piece, while actress Amruta Khanvilkar brings it to life with her breathtaking performance.

Amruta Khanvilkar expressed her gratitude, stating, "Being part of 'Sangeet Manapmaan' feels like an honor. Collaborating with Subodh Bhave, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, and Jio Studios evokes fond memories of 'Katyar Kaljat Ghusli.' The song 'Vandan Ho' feels like a tribute to Bappa and this incredible team."

The song, noted for its splendid visuals and melodic allure, is choreographed by Deepali Vichare and captured through the lens of Sudhir Palsane. The rich costumes designed by Nachiket Barve enhance the film's authentic portrayal. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Shree Ganesh Marketing, 'Sangeet Manapmaan' is directed by Subodh Bhave and is set for a cinema release on January 10, 2025.

