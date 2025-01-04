Coal Production in India Hits Historic Highs in 2024
India's coal sector achieved record production and dispatch in 2024, marking substantial growth. Coal production reached 1,039.59 million tonnes, while dispatches stood at 1,012.72 million tonnes. The Ministry's strategic efforts have strengthened domestic coal availability, aligning with the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat and promoting long-term energy security.
The Ministry of Coal announced on Saturday that India's coal production and dispatches reached unprecedented levels in the calendar year 2024. Official figures indicate a record production of 1,039.59 million tonnes, reflecting a notable 7.28% growth from the previous year.
The dispatches also set new benchmarks, totaling 1,012.72 million tonnes, up by 6.56% compared to 2023's dispatches. This surge underscores the ministry's efforts to boost coal availability for energy and industrial needs, reinforcing national energy security and supporting the vision of a self-reliant India.
The Ministry has undertaken various initiatives to enhance production and infrastructure, aiming to curtail coal import dependency. Future targets include increasing domestic coking coal production and implementing reforms to streamline operations. Notable measures involve modernizing infrastructure and policies to facilitate more efficient coal production and dispatch systems.
