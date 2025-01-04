Fog Causes Flight Chaos at Delhi Airport

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport grappled with dense fog on Saturday, resulting in 19 flights being diverted and over 400 experiencing delays. The weather conditions severely impacted operations for the second day in a row, causing numerous cancellations, according to airport officials. Flights both domestic and international faced significant disruptions.

Between 12.15 am and 1.30 am, the airport saw 19 diversions due to reduced visibility, comprised of 13 domestic, four international, and two non-scheduled flights. Over 45 flights were canceled as the fog affected Delhi and other airport destinations. Flightradar24.com reported over 400 delays, with IndiGo temporarily halting arrivals and departures in the morning.

While the CAT III facility allows some operations in low-visibility conditions, the persistent fog continued to challenge flight schedules. Airlines like Air India reported similar issues in northern India and assured passengers of efforts to mitigate disruptions. The airport, handling around 1,300 daily movements, continues to face severe visibility challenges.

