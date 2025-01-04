Dharamsala's Gaggal Airport Expands: New Destinations Await

Starting March 30, Dharamsala's Gaggal Airport will expand its flight routes to include Noida, Jaipur, and Dehradun, catering to the rising influx of tourists in Himachal Pradesh.

The current connections include Delhi, Chandigarh, and Shimla. Noteworthy is the Noida International Airport's expected operational start in April 2025. The airport will now function in two shifts, offering seamless services from sunrise to sunset, according to Director Dhirendra Singh.

Existing operations will grow from six to ten flights daily for the summer, with a focus on enhancing security and staffing. Expansion plans will enable larger aircraft like the Airbus 320 and Boeing models to allow connections to cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai, which could lower travel costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)