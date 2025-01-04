Left Menu

Dharamsala's Gaggal Airport Expands: New Destinations Await

Gaggal Airport in Dharamsala is expanding its services starting March 30. New routes to Noida, Jaipur, and Dehradun will be added, with further plans for larger aircraft and metro city connections. This development addresses the increasing tourist demand and local calls for broader connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamsala | Updated: 04-01-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 21:59 IST
The current connections include Delhi, Chandigarh, and Shimla. Noteworthy is the Noida International Airport's expected operational start in April 2025. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Starting March 30, Dharamsala's Gaggal Airport will expand its flight routes to include Noida, Jaipur, and Dehradun, catering to the rising influx of tourists in Himachal Pradesh.

The current connections include Delhi, Chandigarh, and Shimla. Noteworthy is the Noida International Airport's expected operational start in April 2025. The airport will now function in two shifts, offering seamless services from sunrise to sunset, according to Director Dhirendra Singh.

Existing operations will grow from six to ten flights daily for the summer, with a focus on enhancing security and staffing. Expansion plans will enable larger aircraft like the Airbus 320 and Boeing models to allow connections to cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai, which could lower travel costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

