Himachal Pradesh Pushes for Greater Aviation Connectivity Amidst Financial Strain

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, requested increased borrowing limits and expanded air services to boost connectivity and development during meetings with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:09 IST
In a bid to alleviate financial stress in Himachal Pradesh caused by severe rainfall and flash floods, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, appealing for an expanded borrowing limit.

Alongside financial discussions, Sukhu emphasized the urgent need to enhance air connectivity in the hill state. Meeting with Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, he proposed daily operations for key flights to Shimla and Dharamshala, highlighting current limitations that disrupt tourist travel.

Sukhu also pressed for night landing capabilities at the Dharamshala airport and requested support for the Kangra airport's land acquisition. Discussions included potential heliport constructions and increased operational hours at Shimla airport to boost tourism and regional growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

