Himachal Pradesh Hit Hard by Deadly Monsoon: 98 Fatalities and Significant Damage

Himachal Pradesh is reeling under a severe monsoon season with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reporting 98 fatalities from June 20 to July 13, 2025. Rain-related disasters, including landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, have claimed 57 lives, while road accidents have resulted in 41 deaths, according to the latest situation report.

Infrastructural damage is severe, with the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) highlighting extensive disruptions. Notably, 208 roads, including the national highway NH-21, remain blocked. Moreover, 745 water supply schemes and 139 Distribution Transformers (DTRs) are impacted due to relentless rainfall.

A district-wise assessment shows Mandi as the most affected, with 21 rain-related fatalities and several missing persons. Property damage is rampant, with 668 houses and 788 cowsheds affected, and financial losses pegged at Rs 770 crore. Authorities urge residents to stay vigilant and prioritize safety amid ongoing recovery efforts.

