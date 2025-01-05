Left Menu

China Unveils Ambitious Infrastructure Plans for Western Development

China plans to launch 15 measures to improve logistical infrastructure in its western provinces. The initiatives focus on enhancing aviation hubs, building ports, and integrating transport links. These efforts aim to boost economic growth in the western regions, which lag behind coastal areas, amid ongoing ethnic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 11:11 IST
In a strategic move to advance its western provinces, China revealed plans for 15 new infrastructure initiatives aimed at improving logistics networks. The comprehensive strategy focuses on constructing ports and advancing aviation hubs to streamline rail, air, river, and sea links in the region, according to state media reports.

Significant enhancements are expected in international aviation facilities across key cities such as Chengdu, Chongqing, Kunming, Xi'an, and Urumqi. These hubs will be linked to newly developed comprehensive bonded zones, providing a seamless integration with other transport networks as additional ports are established and expanded.

Historically, China's western regions, including expansive areas such as Sichuan and Xinjiang, have grappled with underdevelopment compared to coastal provinces. Initiatives under discussion extend from trade corridors connecting Europe and South Asia to internal urbanization aimed at poverty alleviation, energy resource strengthening, and fostering national unity against a backdrop of ethnic tensions that have drawn international criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

