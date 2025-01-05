Russian Airports Return to Normal Operations Amidst Safety Concerns

Russian airports in the cities of Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, Izhevsk, and Perm have resumed normal operations after temporarily halting flights on Sunday morning. The aviation watchdog, Rosaviatsia, announced the resumption, prioritizing the safety of civilian aircraft.

Although the watchdog did not specify the reason behind the pause in arrivals and departures, it is known that Russian airports have previously suspended operations due to the risk of Ukrainian drone strikes in the area. Despite these concerns, the restrictions were lifted by 11:00 a.m. local time, according to Rosaviatsia.

In recent history, Kazan's airport had suspended flights on December 21 due to a Ukrainian drone attack on a residential area, which caused concern but no injuries. The resumption of operations signifies a return to normalcy for the affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)