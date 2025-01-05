Left Menu

Russian Airports Return to Normal Operations Amidst Safety Concerns

Russian airports in Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, Izhevsk, and Perm, which temporarily halted flights for safety reasons, have resumed operations. The aviation watchdog, Rosaviatsia, confirmed the decision, but did not specify the reason for the halt. Past closures relate to the risk of Ukrainian drone strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 13:47 IST
Russian Airports Return to Normal Operations Amidst Safety Concerns

Russian airports in the cities of Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, Izhevsk, and Perm have resumed normal operations after temporarily halting flights on Sunday morning. The aviation watchdog, Rosaviatsia, announced the resumption, prioritizing the safety of civilian aircraft.

Although the watchdog did not specify the reason behind the pause in arrivals and departures, it is known that Russian airports have previously suspended operations due to the risk of Ukrainian drone strikes in the area. Despite these concerns, the restrictions were lifted by 11:00 a.m. local time, according to Rosaviatsia.

In recent history, Kazan's airport had suspended flights on December 21 due to a Ukrainian drone attack on a residential area, which caused concern but no injuries. The resumption of operations signifies a return to normalcy for the affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025