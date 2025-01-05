Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Helicopter Crash Claims Three Lives

A tragic crash involving an Indian Coast Guard helicopter at Porbandar airport claimed the lives of three crew members. The incident occurred during landing and resulted in severe injuries. Despite being rushed to the hospital, all crew members succumbed to their injuries. Authorities are investigating the cause.

A helicopter crash involving the Indian Coast Guard has claimed the lives of three crew members at Porbandar airport in Gujarat on Sunday afternoon. The tragic incident unfolded during landing procedures, according to local authorities.

Porbandar Superintendent of Police, Bhagirathsinh Jadeja, reported that the crash of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) took place at 12.10 pm. The crew members, severely burnt, were immediately extracted from the wreckage and transported to a nearby hospital.

Despite prompt medical attention, all three crew members succumbed to their injuries. Inspector Rajesh Kanmiya confirmed their deaths at the hospital. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of this devastating accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

