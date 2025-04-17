Tragic Incident: Young Boy's Untimely Demise in Bijnor

An 11-year-old boy from Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh has allegedly taken his life after being reprimanded by his father for skipping school, according to local police reports on Thursday.

The incident unfolded in Mohalla Milkian on Wednesday when the child's father, Nisar, scolded his son, Shadan, for his repeated truancy.

Following the reprimand, Shadan left the house. His family discovered his body hanging on a wall hook in a vacant plot nearby later that evening. Authorities have dispatched the body for a post-mortem as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)