Tragic Incident: Young Boy's Untimely Demise in Bijnor

In Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, an 11-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide after being scolded by his father for missing school. The tragic incident occurred in Mohalla Milkian when Shadan's body was found hanging in a nearby vacant plot. A police investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 17-04-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 10:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An 11-year-old boy from Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh has allegedly taken his life after being reprimanded by his father for skipping school, according to local police reports on Thursday.

The incident unfolded in Mohalla Milkian on Wednesday when the child's father, Nisar, scolded his son, Shadan, for his repeated truancy.

Following the reprimand, Shadan left the house. His family discovered his body hanging on a wall hook in a vacant plot nearby later that evening. Authorities have dispatched the body for a post-mortem as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

