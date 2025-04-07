Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Van Driver Accused of Assaulting Young Girl

A van driver was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl. The incident occurred last Thursday and was reported by the child's family. The accused is facing charges under relevant sections of law, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The investigation is ongoing.

In a disturbing incident, a 12-year-old girl reportedly fell victim to sexual assault by a van driver, according to an official source.

The incident supposedly took place last Thursday, with the suspect being apprehended the following day. A case was filed against the 35-year-old perpetrator based on the family's complaint.

The charges include violations under sections related to sexual harassment and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The police have stated that further investigation is in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

