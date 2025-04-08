Tragic Incident: 10-Year-Old Pushed from Sixth Floor
In Thane district, Maharashtra, a 20-year-old man allegedly killed a 10-year-old girl by pushing her out of a sixth-floor window. The incident, reported on Monday night, led to the arrest of the accused. An investigation is underway amid charges under multiple legal sections and emergency services involvement.
A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane district when a 20-year-old man allegedly killed a 10-year-old girl by pushing her from a sixth-floor window, authorities revealed on Tuesday.
Police have detained the suspect, following the Monday night incident at a 10-storey building in Samrat Nagar, Mumbra. The case was reported to the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell.
An FIR has been filed under extensive legal provisions, though rape charges await the autopsy results. The accused reportedly lured the victim with toys and committed the act, leaving the community in shock.
(With inputs from agencies.)
