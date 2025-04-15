Tragic Incident: Youth Accused of Assaulting Teen

A 15-year-old girl in Shahpur has reportedly been the victim of a heinous crime, as alleged by her father in a police complaint. According to the account, a youth named Nazim, along with an unidentified accomplice, entered the girl's home while she was alone and allegedly raped her.

The complainant stated that while Nazim violated the girl, his accomplice stood guard by the door, both later threatening her with grave consequences should she disclose the incident to anyone. This shocking tragedy has sent ripples of concern through the local community.

Law enforcement has registered a case and begun an investigation to bringing those responsible to justice. The incident raises urgent questions about safety measures and the need for reinforced protection for vulnerable individuals within their homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)