Tragic Incident: Youth Accused of Assaulting Teen

A 15-year-old girl in Shahpur was allegedly raped by a youth named Nazim while she was alone at home. The accused and an accomplice threatened her with consequences if the incident was reported. A complaint has been filed, and police are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:59 IST
  • India

A 15-year-old girl in Shahpur has reportedly been the victim of a heinous crime, as alleged by her father in a police complaint. According to the account, a youth named Nazim, along with an unidentified accomplice, entered the girl's home while she was alone and allegedly raped her.

The complainant stated that while Nazim violated the girl, his accomplice stood guard by the door, both later threatening her with grave consequences should she disclose the incident to anyone. This shocking tragedy has sent ripples of concern through the local community.

Law enforcement has registered a case and begun an investigation to bringing those responsible to justice. The incident raises urgent questions about safety measures and the need for reinforced protection for vulnerable individuals within their homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

