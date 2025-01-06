Left Menu

Volkswagen and Xpeng: Revolutionizing China's EV Charging Network

Xpeng Motors and Volkswagen are expanding their partnership to enhance ultra-fast electric vehicle charging networks in China. A memorandum of understanding will allow mutual access to over 20,000 charging piles across 420 cities. Their collaboration started in 2023, aiming for affordable EV solutions.

In a significant development for China's electric vehicle (EV) sector, Xpeng Motors and Volkswagen have announced an expansion of their partnership, focusing on ultra-fast charging networks. This strategic collaboration aims to significantly impact the EV market in China, the companies confirmed on Monday.

The new memorandum of understanding between Xpeng and Volkswagen will facilitate mutual access to each company's fast-charging networks. This agreement encompasses more than 20,000 charging stations distributed across 420 cities within China, signaling a major boost to EV infrastructure.

Initially forged in 2023, this partnership includes Volkswagen's acquisition of a 4.99% stake in Xpeng for approximately $700 million. This collaboration has since evolved, leading to joint plans for new Volkswagen-branded EV models by 2026, with an emphasis on making EVs more affordable in Volkswagen's largest consumer market.

