Fog-Induced Collision in Tikunia: 10 Injured in Tractor-Trolley Crash
A collision occurred between a private bus and a tractor-trolley in Tikunia, amid dense fog, injuring 10 people. The bus, traveling from Nepal to Chandigarh, collided with the tractor-trolley due to low visibility. Among the injured, a toddler and two others sustained serious injuries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 06-01-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 12:29 IST
A private bus traveling from Nepal to Chandigarh collided with a tractor-trolley ahead of it amid dense fog, leading to 10 injuries, police reported Monday.
Superintendent of Police Rajesh S mentioned that low visibility due to fog was a contributing factor to the accident which took place on Assam Road in the Khutar police station area.
The critically injured include the bus driver Vishal, 44, and a woman named Sita, 28, with her toddler son. Both the bus and the tractor-trolley involved in the accident have been seized by authorities.
