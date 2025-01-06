Fog-Induced Collision in Tikunia: 10 Injured in Tractor-Trolley Crash

A private bus traveling from Nepal to Chandigarh collided with a tractor-trolley ahead of it amid dense fog, leading to 10 injuries, police reported Monday.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh S mentioned that low visibility due to fog was a contributing factor to the accident which took place on Assam Road in the Khutar police station area.

The critically injured include the bus driver Vishal, 44, and a woman named Sita, 28, with her toddler son. Both the bus and the tractor-trolley involved in the accident have been seized by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)