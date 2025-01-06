Buddha Air's Emergency Landing: Averted Disaster at Tribhuvan International Airport

A Buddha Air flight with 76 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal following an engine flameout in the left engine.

The aircraft, BHA953, had departed TIA at 10:37 am local time, heading to Chandragadi. It experienced an engine flameout, prompting a VOR approach back to Kathmandu by 11:15 am. Officials from the airport and the Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the incident.

Buddha Air announced on social media that the flight, bearing call sign 9N-AJS, encountered technical difficulties. Passengers will be accommodated on another flight to complete their journey to Bhadrapur. The airport temporarily suspended operations during the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)